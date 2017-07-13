Charleston selected to join National What Works Cities Initiative

The city of Charleston has been selected to participate in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ National What Works Cities Initiative.

The initiative is a charitable effort to enhance cities’ use of data and evidence to improve the quality of life. Charleston will receive technical assistance from experts to address housing affordability and improve contract services.

Mayor John Tecklenburg’s senior advisor Richard Jerue told South Carolina Radio Network that it’s a charitable effort to enhance cities’ use of data and evidence to improve the quality of life.

“They basically sit down with city staff and figure out some projects they could work on to help improve the way cities work,” he said. It’s not a grant program; Bloomberg Philanthropies invites cities to participate

Charleston will establish and improve performance management programs to set, track and share progress toward priority goals, strengthen accountability and achieve better results. The work will first focus on gaining a greater understanding of the effectiveness of current city programs on housing affordability to make data-driven decisions.

The city is already ready working on a project with Bloomberg Philanthropies and is getting help with staff from The Johns Hopkins University.

Charleston will also focus on managing contracts to increase accountability on how public funds are spent. The city will use results-driven contracting to improve garbage collection services and will look to see how these methods can be used to improve contract services citywide.