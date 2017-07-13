Victim identified in fatal Dillon County officer-involved shooting

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting by a Dillon County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week. Meanwhile, Dillon County officials have identified the victim as a Lake View resident.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old James Davis.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Cliff Arnette told local media the shooting occurred on a dead-end road roughly halfway between the Lake View and Fork communities just off SC Highway 41. The officer was not injured, but Arnette is not releasing any additional information at this time, including what led to the shooting or why the deputy was in the area.

The deputy has not been identified, but is on administrative leave during the SLED — as is typical policy at South Carolina law enforcement agencies.

Davis has a minor criminal history, according to county court records. He pleaded guilty in January to second degree assault and battery and was sentenced to 90 days in prison. However, that sentence was suspended after he completed a Batterer’s Intervention Program and agreed to have no further contact with the victim, according to the records.

A SLED spokeswoman said there have been 27 officer-involved shootings reported in South Carolina so far this year.