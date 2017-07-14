Charleston’s Low Battery seawall to be rebuilt and raised

Charleston will be undertaking an extensive reconstruction project to replace and raise its landmark Low Battery seawall.

City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey told South Carolina Radio Network the work will help prevent tidal flooding.

“High tide causes water to overtop the wall and that’s one of the reason we’re elevating the wall,” Lindsey said.

A 2004 study which evaluated the condition of the Low Battery wall also presented potential repair methods and a probable cost estimate. Due to the time elapsed since the study was conducted, an updated evaluation and repair and rehabilitation recommendations are needed.

Lindsey said the reconstruction won’t prevent flooding during heavy rain. “What it will do is eliminate the number of days that we do have tidal flooding or nuisance flooding,” he said. “It won’t prevent flooding that happens from storms or hurricanes because that’s from rainfall.”

The city is seeking public input on the design of the public space along the waterfront seawall through a series of information booths being set up at various locations.

Once a final design is chosen, actual work on the seawall probably will not begin until next year.