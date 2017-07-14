South Carolina Radio Network

Clemson to raise tuition by 2.5 percent

Tillman Hall at Clemson (File)

Students at Clemson will have to pay slightly more during the 2017-18 school year, although school officials say the in-state increase is the lowest in 20 years.

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees voted to raise in-state tuition and fees by 2.5 percent and 4.25 percent for out-of-state undergrad students. The increase means in-state students would need to pay $197 more each semester than in the 2016-2017 academic year. The school said in its announcement of the vote that 2.5 percent is the lowest rate increase since 1997. Out-of-state students would need to pay an additional $727 next semester on tuition.

“This increase will allow the university to continue to provide the high-quality education for which Clemson has become widely known while ensuring affordability and accessibility to our students,” President James Clements said in a statement.

 

But it’s not just fees, Dining plan rates increased by an average of $90 per students, while housing costs increased by $158 per semester.

The school blames relatively low support from the state legislature in its budget. Clemson notes it receives only $69.5 million in annual appropriations from the state, whereas the average university in the U.S. News & World Report’s Top 25 Public Colleges list receives more than $300 million. The school was ranked 12th among U.S. News annual ranking of public colleges this past year.


