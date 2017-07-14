SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

Greenville Police say an Easley mother shot and killed three others — including her two children — before shooting herself at a racetrack.

— State Attorney General Alan Wilson unveiled the newly formed Crime Victim Services Division in his agency.

— Federal attorneys admit air traffic controllers were to blame for a fatal collision between a military jet and a civilian aircraft near Moncks Corner.

— Several gambling machines and more than $4,000 confiscated from several Goose Creek businesses.