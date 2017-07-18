Frontier Airlines enters SC market with Charleston-to-Denver nonstop

Frontier Airlines is coming to Charleston International Airport, so far the only airport in South Carolina to host the airline.

The Colorado-based airline will start flights next spring between Charleston and Denver, the company announced Tuesday.

Frontier’s new service comes after Southwest Airlines’ seasonal service began between the Holy City and Frontier’s base in Denver earlier this year.

“Customers will benefit not only from the broad new selection of nonstop routes, but our growing network will provide more than 1,000 new connecting route options,” Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a release. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America. This is particularly important through our largest hub and our home in Denver.”

Frontier did not say if the flights will be daily or seasonal only. The airline has said it will expand into 21 new cities.