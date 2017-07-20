Don Holt bridge reopen entirely a day after fallen netting and tarp cover vehicles

Crews reopened the eastbound lanes of Interstate 526 across the only bridge between North Charleston and the Daniel Island/Mount Pleasant region shortly after morning rush hour Thursday.

South Carolina’s Department of Transportation tweeted out that the eastbound lanes opened just before 10 a.m. Thursday, approximately three hours after westbound traffic resumed and 17 hours after netting and a gigantic tarp collapsed across all lanes of the Don Holt Bridge in heavy winds and rain.

“SCDOT would like to thank the public for its patience as well as the assistance of local emergency responders,” the tweet said.

North Charleston Police said the netting trapped several cars and closed the bridge in both directions around 5:10 p.m., snarling rush hour traffic. Police said no injuries were reported.

Department of Transportation spokesman James Law said the nets had been up temporarily for crews painting the bridge.

“The netting was up there to catch overspray from the paint, as well as anything that might have been dropped or fell, so it wouldn’t hit a car or fall in the roadway,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “Ironically, the thing that fell was the system which was supposed to keep other things from falling.”

He said SCDOT is investigating what caused the tarp to fall and whether safety procedures were followed properly. “They’ll make an assessment on what went wrong, if somebody should be penalized or what exactly needs to be done.