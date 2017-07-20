Mount Pleasant could see cruise ships as Charleston hits annual limit

The number of cruise ships scheduled to dock in Charleston has hit the South Carolina Ports Authority’s voluntary 104-ship annual limit for the first time. That means some ships could be heading to Mount Pleasant instead.

The Post and Courier reports the passenger ship terminal on the Charleston peninsula is also set to max out on cruise ships next year.

A Mount Pleasant town councilman is floating the idea of allowing some ships to dock on the other side of the Cooper River from the peninsula. Passengers would then be shuttled to downtown Charleston.

Any cruise ships that would anchor in Mount Pleasant are smaller, luxury lines that carry several hundred passengers, while the ships that dock in Charleston are larger and carry thousands.

According to the newspaper, some people who live in the area are unhappy about the thousands of additional tourists disgorged from the ships each weekend. Others feel the massive ships are eyesores which also contribute to air pollution.