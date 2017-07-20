Three charged with helping inmate escape Lieber Correctional

Three people have now been arrested for their part in an inmate’s escape from a maximum-security prison earlier this month.

Benjamin Bevier, Lacreece Rosier and Robert “Robbie” Williams were all charged for their roles in the July 4 escape of Jimmy Causey from the Lieber Correctional Institute, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Causey remained free for four days, until law enforcement eventually tracked him down to a Austin, Texas motel on July 7. He had approximately $45,000 in cash with him.

Department of Corrections officials say Causey used wire cutters smuggled into the Lieber prison near Ridgeville to slice through Lieber’s perimeter fence. Williams is charged with aiding escape from prison. Warrants claim he was waiting to pick up Causey outside the facility before driving him to a motel in Cayce. Causey then used another vehicle to leave the state.

Investigators say Bevier owned the pickup truck Williams used in the escape. He is charged with obstructing justice and accessory after the fact of a felony. after warrants say he denied any knowledge of the escape or Causey’s location when investigators came to his home on July 6. The warrants say Bevier knew about the vehicle being used to aid in the escape after the fact.

Rosier is accused of wiring money at Causey’s request several times between May and June. Warrants say she received money from Causey and was told it was being used for his future escape from the institution. She is charged with aiding escapes from prison for prisoners charged with capital offenses.

Department of Corrections officials say one employee was also fired for procedure violations at Lieber. However, the agency has not given further details behind the firing or identified the employee’s position. Investigators say Causey was able to fool guards by placing a makeshift dummy in his bed. His absence was not discovered until an estimated 18 hours after he left the prison.