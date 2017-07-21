USC professor: No need to worry yet about West Nile virus discovery in Columbia, Beaufort

State and local officials took steps this week to spray for and kill mosquitoes after finding West Nile virus in a dead bird in downtown Columbia.

University of South Carolina disease specialist Dr. Helmut Albrecht told South Carolina Radio Network there is no need for concern yet.

“This is not much different than what we’re used to seeing,” Albrecht said. “I think last year we had ten-plus cases here in South Carolina of West Nile. Right now we’re not on a trajectory to beat that. So I’m not so terribly worried.”

West Nile virus can spread to people and make them sick.“We Nile is viral infection that is transmitted by mosquitoes. It can in some of the infected patients cause a pretty significant what we call neuroinvasive disease,” Albrecht said.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says usually only about 1 in 5 people infected with West Nile Virus show symptoms such as headaches, fever, vomiting or rash. The CDC says less than 1 percent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neurological illness.

Earlier this month, DHEC said one person tested positive for the virus in Beaufort County.

He said there is a simple way to protect yourself. “Insect repellents that you put on yourself help against all mosquitoes.”