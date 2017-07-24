Clemson University fundraising tops record $150 million

Private gifts to Clemson University and its athletics booster club IPTAY set annual fundraising records in the fiscal year ending June 30, according to university officials.

The $151.3 million raised the past 12 months include $100.1 million in cash gifts, pledges and gifts-in-kind; $11.5 million in planned gifts; and $39.7 million raised by IPTAY through its annual fund to support athletics. Clemson’s second-annual “Give Day” contributed more than $2 million from 3,265.

Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations Brian O’Rourke told South Carolina Radio Network that money is donated by several different sources. “This past fiscal year, Clemson raised more money than it ever had in a one year basis. The money is given by alumni, friends, parents and corporations. All in support of Clemson University.”

The largest grant-in-kind in Clemson history was pledged from Siemens for software with a commercial value of more than $357 million. Another major gift of software valued at $26.7 million hailed from the graphic arts company Esko for the school’s Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics.

O’Rourke said the money will go to various programs at the university. “The funds support athletics, student athletes,” he said. “Capital expenditures for both athletics as well as academics. The majority of the funding goes to support student and faculty.”

More than 24,000 alumni (23.2 percent) supported the university with annual gifts this past year, according to a release from the school.