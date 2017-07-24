Lobbyists spend $10.3 million on last South Carolina legislative session

Lobbyists spend $1 million more on the South Carolina legislature during the past session that a year earlier, according to filings with the state Ethics Commission.

The State newspaper reports the total spent by businesses, interest groups and public entities during this year’s session rose to $10.3 million.

Last year, groups spent $9.3 million to protect their interests and promote their agendas. The costs mostly go towards paying individuals who then track and promote those interests at the Statehouse. Businesses will either hire lobbyists in house or hire a third party to act on their behalf (known as a “lobbyist principal”).

The biggest spender in 2017 was the South Carolina Hospital Association, which reported nearly $195,000 in costs.

The most touted piece of legislation to come out of this year’s legislation session was the gas tax increase to fund road repairs. This year the South Chamber of Commerce spent $162,574.19 to push for the gas tax increase. While Koch Companies and its affiliated Americans For Prosperity spent $50,432.80 to oppose the increase.