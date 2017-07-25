Authorities ID man hit by Amtrak train near Columbia park

Richland County officials have now identified a Columbia man struck and killed by an Amtrak train near a city park early Tuesday morning.

The county coroner’s office said 46-year-old Kevin Hayes died from blunt trauma to the head and torso roughly a half-hour after he was hit by the train around 2:40 a.m. Columbia Police said the incident occurred at a street crossing near Lorick Park. Police said Hayes “for an unknown reason” ignored warning devices as the train approached, according to a release.

Hayes was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An Amtrak spokeswoman said the Silver Star Train 91 was traveling from New York to Miami and had 208 passengers on board at the time. There were no reports of injuries on the train itself.

Lorick Park is a small neighborhood community center just outside of downtown Columbia.