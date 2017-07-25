More information released in fatal Dillon County officer-involved shooting

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a man shot and killed by a deputy two weeks ago had been threatening himself as law enforcement moved to arrest him.

The office released a brief statement about the situation surrounding the July 12 fatal shooting of 40-year-old James Davis. Capt. Cliff Arnette said deputies were trying to serve a domestic violence warrant on Davis when they went to his home along a dead-end road roughly halfway between the Lake View and Fork communities. They did not find him there and left, but were soon told that Davis was back home threatening to harm himself.

Arnette said the deputies returned to the home. One made contact with Davis and shot him. Arnette said the officer feared for his life. The deputy has not been identified, but is on administrative leave during the SLED — as is typical policy at South Carolina law enforcement agencies. No dashboard camera footage has been released.

Davis has a minor criminal history, according to county court records. He pleaded guilty in January to second degree assault and battery and was sentenced to 90 days in prison. However, that sentence was suspended after he completed a Batterer’s Intervention Program and agreed to have no further contact with the victim, according to the records.