North Charleston first in country to launch interactive text messaging

North Charleston is the first city in the country to launch Citibot, an interactive text messaging service for civic engagement with government, such as reporting potholes or calls for service.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson told South Carolina Radio Network the new service is a way for North Charleston to move forward with technology.

“The city has partnered with Citibot, which is a local company, to provide a text messaging-based reporting system for citizens to use,” he said.

With Citibot, citizens and visitors can now text search words to 843-806-0204 for quick access to relevant city information, like ‘how to get a business license?’ or when is holiday season trash pickup? Citizens will also be able crowdsource city issues, including reporting potholes, broken street signs and missed trash pickup, all through an interactive chatbot that responds immediately to a citizen’s text message.

“We’re essentially crowdsourcing which is what we want to do,” Johnson said. “Conveniently crowdsourcing issues in the city so they can easily be reported back to the city.”

Citibot is a Charleston-based technology company.