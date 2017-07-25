SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s senior senator is coming to the aid of Attorney General Jeff Sessions against his most vocal critic– President Trump.

— Authorities have recovered the body of an 11-year-old who went missing after getting caught in the current of a tidal river near Charleston.

— Richland County officials have now identified a Columbia man struck and killed by an Amtrak train near a city park.

— A new prediabetes awareness campaign warns 9 out 10 South Carolinians who have the illness don’t even know it.