Sen. Graham defends U.S. Attorney General Sessions against charges from president

South Carolina’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions against the attorney general’s most vocal critic — President Donald Trump.

In a statement released Tuesday, Graham came to Sessions’ aid after Trump tweeted more criticism of the nation’s top law enforcement official, The President has become more openly dissatisfied with his own appointment of Session’s to the position in recent weeks, tweeting out frustration that the Attorney General recused himself from the FBI’s investigation into Russian contact with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Sessions had pledged to stay out of the investigation during Senate confirmation hearings earlier this year, due to his own involvement in Trump’s campaign.

Trump also seemed to hint Sessions should have investigated his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton. “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” the President posted to Twitter.

Graham said President Trump’s tweet suggesting the prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate. “Session’s a rock-solid conservative, but above else he believes in the rule of law,” Graham said in the statement.

Sessions and Graham served together for 14 years in the Senate until the Alabama senator gave up his seat to become attorney general.