High rate of prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes in South Carolina

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said South Carolina has a rate of diabetes that is higher than the national average.

CDC Diabetes Division director Ann Albright told South Carolina Radio Network the state in the heart of the “diabetes belt.” “South Carolina is in that belt,” she said. “11 percent of the population of South Carolina has diabetes.” The national average is 9 percent.

The American Medical Association (AMA) said knowing your risk for diabetes and simple lifestyle changes can prevent it. AMA President David Barbe said there is a quick, simple test you can take to see if you are at risk for what’s known as prediabetes.

“We’ve set up this website DoIHavePrediabetes.org and we encourage you to go to that site and take the very simple risk test. That takes less than a minute,” Barbe said.

Albright said an individual can avoid Type 2 diabetes. “That’s the good news is that Type 2 diabetes can be prevented. Type 1 cannot yet, but Type 2 the most common form,” she said. “The ways to do that are to lose a small amount of weight.” Albright said being active five days a week and eating healthier are also excellent ways to prevent diabetes.

According to the CDC, 84 million American adults (more than 1 in 3) have prediabetes, a serious health condition associated with high blood glucose (sugar) levels, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Nearly 90 percent of people with prediabetes don’t even know they have it, Barbe said. And most are not aware of the long-term risks to their health such as type 2 diabetes, heart attack, stroke, blindness and amputation.