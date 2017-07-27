Sanford sends letter to FCC chairman on prison cell phones

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford is asking the nation’s airwaves regulator for solutions on how to block cell phone signals in prisons.

Sanford sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday asking that the agency reverse its position banning the use of jamming technologies by state and local prisons. South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has lobbied for the FCC to allow the technology to stop contraband cell phones from operating inside correctional facilities.

“You could make a real difference here,” Sanford said in the letter. “In fact, there are very few things in domestic public policy that entail life and death itself. This issue does, and your actions here could literally save lives and make a profound difference.”

Under the Obama Administration, the FCC argued a 1934 law limits only the federal government to have that jamming power. Telecommunications companies say they're worried the same technology could interfere with emergency signals and neighbors' cell phones. Pai has expressed sympathy for the state's situation, but has said any changes would need to come from Congress.

Sanford claims the agency gave in to pressure from the cellphone industry. “Despite the clear danger illegal cell phones present, the FCC caved in to industry special interests and refused to allow South Carolina to carry out its proposed pilot program,” he said.

The letter was sent three weeks after an inmate escaped one of the state’s maximum-security facilities with the help of cellphones smuggled into prison from outside, according to the Department of Corrections. Investigators said the inmate Jimmy Causey was able to plan his escape using his phone to contact individuals outside the fence.