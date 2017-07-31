Former Charleston County fire chief sentenced for fraudulent invoices on new station

A former fire chief has been convicted of stealing from a rural Charleston County fire district by submitting fake invoices during construction for a new station.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports former St. Paul’s Fire Chief Doc McNeil Matthews was convicted Friday of defrauding the St. Paul’s Fire District. Prosecutors said Matthews partnered with a Summerville businesswoman Mar Jo Thomas-Delaney to arrange for her company Grant Services LLC to receive inflated payments through fraudulent invoices. Prosecutors said Matthews then split the excessive amount with Thomas-Delaney.

The district received the $1.6 million grant to build a new station in 2009 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Grant Services received a $31,000 administration contract to oversee some of the work.

Former Assistant Fire Chief Charles Riddle pleaded guilty back in April and agreed to testify against the other two defendants.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says both Matthews and Thomas-Delaney each face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.