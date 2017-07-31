SCE&G moves to abandon construction on unfinished nuclear reactors

Power utility South Carolina Electric and Gas will meet with state regulators Tuesday morning as they its officials lay out plans to scrap two nuclear reactors it had been building in Fairfield County.

SCE&G will brief the state Public Services Commission at 10 a.m. as it seeks approval to formally abandon work on two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Jenkinsville. The company’s hand was forced when its partner in the project state-owned utility Santee Cooper decided to end its involvement in any new construction on Monday.

“We arrived at this very difficult but necessary decision following months of evaluating the project from all perspectives to determine the most prudent path forward,” Kevin Marsh, the CEO of SCE&G’s holding company SCANA said. “Many factors outside our control have changed since inception of this project… Ultimately, our project co-owner Santee Cooper’s decision to suspend construction made clear that proceeding on our own would not be economically feasible. Ceasing work on the project was our least desired option, but this is the right thing to do at this time.”

The board’s decision ended months of speculation after the project’s lead contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in March. Both Santee Cooper and SCE&G had since worked on a schedule and cost comprehensive analysis to determine whether to proceed with work on both reactors, just one or to scrap the project entirely. The decision could impact up to 5,000 employees who worked on construction or preparing for future operations at the site.

In its announcement, SCE&G said it had hoped to proceed with work on one of the two reactors, but Monday’s vote by the Santee Cooper board meant it could no longer afford further work. “(We) had not reached a final decision regarding this alternative when Santee Cooper determined that it would be unwilling to proceed with continued construction of two Units or one Unit,” the announcement stated. “Consequently, SCE&G determined that it is not in the best interest of customers and other stakeholders for it to continue construction of one Unit.”

The state’s Base Load Review Act allows SCE&G to recover the project’s lost financing costs through an increase in customer rates, if those costs were prudent. However, several environmental watchdogs plan to challenge those efforts, saying SCE&G customers have already paid $1.4 billion in higher bills to finance the project the past nine years. Roughly 18 percent of a ratepayer’s bill already goes to fund construction.

“There’s a possibility that our bills could skyrocket quite a bit,” project critic Tom Clements of the group Friends of the Earth said. “The law allows them basically to pass on all risk and costs to the ratepayers if those decisions were ‘prudent.’ We think that, particularly over the past 12 months, those decisions have not been ‘prudent.'”

Santee Cooper is not subject to Public Service Commission oversight.

Both utilities could also use a $2.2 billion settlement with former contractor Westinghouse’s parent company Toshiba to offset potential future rate hikes. However, the payments spread over the next five years are contingent on Toshiba’s ability to pay as it goes through potential bankruptcy proceedings.

Santee Cooper and SCE&G’s previous contract with Westinghouse last year required the contractor to take on any additional costs beyond the $6.2 billion estimated at the time to finish work. However, problems with the relatively new technology and construction modules created expensive headaches for Westinghouse and Toshiba. Those financial issues eventually led to March’s bankruptcy filing.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper have together spent about $9 billion on the project, which is about what they originally planned. However, it would take at least another five years to finish even one of the two reactors. SCE&G has not released its cost estimates, but Santee Cooper said Monday it would need an additional $11.4 billion ($8 billion for construction and $3.4 billion for interest payments) to finish its share of the work.