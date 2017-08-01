SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SCE&G hopes to get permission from regulators to pay back $4.9 billion for just-shuttered nuclear reactors through tax deductions & power bills

— Nuclear workers who lost their job Monday say they were shocked by the announcement, even with warning signs the last four months

— A Columbia city councilman indicted on a domestic violence charge is suing Governor Henry McMaster for suspending him

— Voluntary buyouts are being offered to some Boeing employees in North Charleston