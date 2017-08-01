Suspended Columbia councilman sues governor, attempting to regain post

A Columbia city councilman who has been suspended from office after his indictment on a domestic violence charge earlier this year is suing Governor Henry McMaster for suspending him.

Councilman Moe Baddourah said in the filing the lawsuit is an effort to resume his duties. The Columbia Free Times first reported the lawsuit Monday. South Carolina’s constitution allows the governor to suspend an officeholder indicted for a crime “involving moral turpitude,” but Baddourah said his specific case went too far.

A grand jury indicted Baddourah in March on a second-degree domestic violence charge after he was accused of slamming his estranged wife’s leg in a car door after an argument. Baddourah has pleaded not guilty.

Baddourah filed the case in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas. The state Supreme Court previously declined his request to intervene.

The Columbia businessman and restaurateur had served on city council for five years prior to his indictment. He unsuccessfully challenged Mayor Steve Benjamin’s reelection bid in 2013.