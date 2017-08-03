Job fair planned for laid-off nuclear employees

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday a newly-created rapid response coalition will attempt to help more than 5,000 employees who lost their jobs after a nuclear construction project suddenly folded this week.

McMaster announced the new “Employ SC” initiative is a mix of public and private organizations which tries to match laid-off workers with potential employers.

“South Carolinians have faced and overcome many challenges, and we take care of each other – especially in hard times,” he said in a statement. “I ask everyone to join me in once again showing those outside our state what it means to be one of us.”

The Governor’s Office said each Cabinet agency with current vacancies will be on-hand to interview jobseekers. Local businesses will also participate. The first event will begin 9 a.m. Monday at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies in Chapin. It will run until 5 p.m. that day. Future events will be announced later.

Organizations confirmed to be in attendance:

• Department of Employment and Workforce

• Department of Corrections

• Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation

• Department of Transportation

• Department of Administration

• Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services

• Department of Health and Human Services

• Department of Insurance

• Department of Juvenile Justice

• Department of Motor Vehicles

• Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole

• Department of Public Safety

• Department of Revenue

• Department of Social Services

• SC Technical College System

• Department of Education

• Michelin

• Duke Energy

• Georgia Pacific