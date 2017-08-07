Corley pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

A former Graniteville legislator pleaded guilty in court Monday to a domestic violence charge.

Former State Rep. Chris Corley agreed to plead guilty to first-degree domestic violence in exchange for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to drop the more severe charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and for pointing and presenting a firearm.

State Circuit Judge Doyet Early III sentenced him to six years in prison, but suspended the sentence in favor of five years probation. Corley faced up to 10 years in prison on the charge. Included in the probation terms are that Corley must complete an anger management course and perform community service.

The Republican resigned from the House of Representatives in January to face the charges. He had been suspended ever since an Aiken County grand jury indicted him. However, he did not step down entirely until House leaders had filed legislation to potentially expel him.

“Your honor, I beg the court for mercy in this matter so I can continue to be a father to my children and continue to be a husband to my wife and try to make up for what happened on Dec. 26,” Corley said in an appeal for mercy before his sentence was handed down.

Corley was arrested by Aiken County deputies in December after they accused him of repeatedly hitting his wife in the face and threatening to kill her and himself in the presence of their children. Mrs. Corley called 911 to report the incident. In the recordings made public after Corley’s arrest, children could be heard shouting for “Daddy” to stop before the call dropped.

However his wife has since sought to have the charges dropped entirely, saying Rep. Corley had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his medication may have caused his erratic behavior. “(N)one of this was my intention,” she read in a statement during Monday’s hearing. “I only wanted my husband to get the help he needed.” South Carolina Radio Network is not identifying Corley’s wife by name since she is considered the victim in the case.

In a statement released last week, she said prosecutors were ignoring her wishes. Her attorney also released text messages showing she texted Attorney General Alan Wilson and asked that Corley be allowed to plead guilty to second-degree domestic violence so he would be able to avoid prison and keep his law license. She also said prosecutors had subpoenaed the couple’s 8-year-old daughter to testify in a possible trial in what she claimed was an attempt to “coerce” a guilty plea. However, Corley himself said he was not coerced when questioned by Judge Early.

A spokesman with the Attorney General’s Office said prosecutors believed the accusations were too serious to drop charges. Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee said during Wednesday’s hearing that prosecutors had wanted to build a rapport with the daughter before any potential testimony, but were denied.