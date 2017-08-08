Inmate’s death reported at Lee Correctional prison

South Carolina prison officials confirm an inmate was found dead in his single cell at a state maximum-security prison this past weekend.

WLTX-TV reports a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections said the unidentified man was found unresponsive in his cell at Lee Correctional Institution. Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said the death is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

Logan identified the inmate as Herbert Causey. He said Causey died from complications due to blood loss. The Department of Corrections has not yet said what happened to Causey and has removed information about him from its inmate database. However, a 2011 Orangeburg Times & Democrat report notes he received a life sentence that year after being convicted of tying up an 81-year-old woman and robbing her.

Lee Correctional is a maximum-security prison located in Bishopville. It houses some of the state’s most violent inmates and has been the location of several violent deaths in the past few years. 22-year-old Christian Ray died at a hospital in July after a fight. He had been serving an attempted armed robbery sentence. In June 2016, 35-year-old Ae Kingratsaiphon was murdered by another inmate.

Also in June of this year, the state Attorney General’s Office announced 34 indictments against members of a meth ring which smuggled contraband into the prison. Two of those charged were inmates at the facility.