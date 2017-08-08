Myrtle Beach legislator says he plans to step down from SC House

An Horry County legislator has indicated he will resign his position in the South Carolina House next week.

State Rep. Mike Ryhal, R-Myrtle Beach, sent a letter to the House Speaker’s Office notifying Speaker Jay Lucas he plans to step down from the chamber on August 14. Ryhal did not explain his reasons beyond stating it came after “careful and prayerful consideration.”

“My choice was not an easy one, but the appropriate one for my family and me,” Ryhal stated in the letter. “I wish you and the members of the South Carolina House the absolute best as you continue to work, every day, to improve the lives of the people of this great state.”

When contacted by the Charleston Post & Courier, Ryhal did not want to elaborate further beyond saying it was due to “family reasons.”

Ryhal has served in the House for five years and did not have any opponents in his reelection last year. His House District 56 seat covers Carolina Forest, Wampee and other northwest Myrtle Beach suburbs.

The retired utility engineer kept a relatively low profile in the chamber and did not sponsor any major legislation which became law. He was involved in drafting a new moped law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year. However, his own legislation which would have required moped drivers wear a reflective vest passed the House, but failed in the Senate last year. He also served as vice chairman for the House Committee on Labor Commerce and Industry and led the Insurance Subcommittee.