SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster is talking about the possibility of selling Santee Cooper’s share of an abandoned nuclear project.

— McMaster also intends to ask the state Supreme Court to reconsider its domestic violence ruling last month.

— A Pendleton police officer has been cleared in the April shooting death of a man wearing only underwear who took control of his patrol SUV.

— Several outdoor companies are suing a Lexington County water utility over pollution in a popular downtown Columbia river.