Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Video has now been released showing the shooting of an Estill police officer by a suspected robber

— If a shuttered Georgetown steel mill re-opens, some say it won’t be tough to hire workers to staff it

— New report finds SCANA paid executives millions in performance bonuses during nuclear construction, even though project eventually failed

— Federal government awards Greenwood County more than $2 million in effort to lure Japanese chemical company