Bamberg police officer arrested after investigators say he lied about earning over $7,000 in overtime pay

A Bamberg policeman faces a misconduct charge after investigators accused him of claiming more than 300 hours in overtime pay he did not earn.

State Law Enforcement Division warrants say Corey Bamberg charged his department $7,000 in overtime pay for canine training that he never attended. The training was required for Bamberg to keep his police K9. The warrant said Bamberg misled the department about the overall health and performance of his dog.

Agents say Bamberg took compensation pay for 311 hours of required K-9 training he claimed between March 2015 and September 2016. The hourly rate of $24.06 totaled nearly $7,500 in overtime pay.

He is charged with misconduct in office by a public official, which carries a sentence of up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. A magistrate set his personal recognizance bond at $1,000.

Bamberg’s police chief told the Orangeburg Times and Democrat the officer has served with the department for 19 years.