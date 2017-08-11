Search continues for suspect in shooting of former Hardeeville fire chief

Investigators in Jasper County are trying to find a suspect they say shot a former Hardeeville fire chief in a parking lot Thursday morning.

Police Chief Sam Woodward said in a press conference that 77-year-old Ernest Stevens died at a hospital after he was found in his pickup with multiple gunshot injuries.

Stevens was former chief of the Hardeeville Volunteer Fire Department.

Woodward said the search continues for the suspect, but no motive has been determined. The suspect is is believed to be a young black male between 5’10” and 6’0″ in height. Hardeeville Police said the suspect may have short dreadlocks; a long, black shirt; and jean shorts. Woodward said investigators do not know how if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle during the shooting.

The chief said he had eaten breakfast with Stevens on Wednesday.