SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the state is suing the maker of OxyContin in response to the opioid epidemic

— A state judge sentenced a former Highway Patrol trooper to 12 years in prison for shooting an unarmed man at a Columbia gas station

— State police are investigating the death of a man who Pickens County sheriff’s deputies say struggled with them during an arrest earlier this year

— A Ridgeville man was fired after his employers spotted him in photos at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last weekend