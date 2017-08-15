Sen. Graham says he told governor to sell state-owned Santee Cooper, if necessary

After two utility companies stopped construction on a pair of nuclear reactors two weeks ago, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham wants to make sure the nuclear industry has a place in South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports Graham wants the federal government to get involved and see what it can do to revive construction of the reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Fairfield County

According to the newspaper, Graham wants lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster to work with Santee Cooper to get the project back on track, even if the state has to sell the company. ““I’m going to work with Gov. McMaster,” Graham told reporters at his office on Tuesday. “I told him if he needs to sell Santee Cooper, to sell it.”

Santee Cooper’s board decided July 31 they would no longer pay for future construction at the site due to rising costs, delays and the bankruptcy of lead design contractor Westinghouse. Santee Cooper has a 45 percent stake in the project. The vote led privately-held partner South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) to abandon construction completely.

Graham also said he wants the U.S. Senate to expand production tax credits for nuclear projects. The legislation has been approved by the House and would extend the deadline for nuclear utilities to claim the credit once construction is complete. SCE&G and Santee Cooper hoped the credits would have offset some of the costs if they had completed the project. Another utility Southern Company is still hoping to finish work on a new reactor in Georgia.