University of South Carolina professor has advice for parents on communicating with teachers

With a new school year getting underway, a University of South Carolina education professor has some advice for parents when communicating with teachers.

Beth White said parents need to take advantage of resources such as open houses and faculty meet and greets. “Avoid taking the children because that time is very much for the adults,” White said.

White said that does not mean shutting out your child, however. “You might even want to ask your child if there are any questions or anything that he or she wants to know prior to you going.”

She said before going to such events, know your child’s teachers. “It’s important that when you go know your child’s teacher or you have the child’s schedule or you know where to get it. So that when you get there you’re not having to ask where you are supposed to be,” said White.

White said these events are not to be confused with parent-teacher conferences. These welcome-back events are to lay the groundwork for the longer meeting between parents and teachers at a future date.