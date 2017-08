Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Power company SCE&G says it will eventually re-submit a plan that attempts to recover more than $2 billion through customers’ bills

— Columbia’s mayor says he takes offense at some of the statues resting on the South Carolina Statehouse grounds

— Online forecasting site Accuweather warns it may be a cloudy day when the much-hyped solar eclipse passes across South Carolina

— SC’s tax agency claims an online retail giant owes the state $12 million