SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— South Carolina hospitality officials are expecting roughly 1 million tourists for Monday’s solar eclipse

— A state board will decide Friday morning whether to set aside additional money for a new observation tower on SC’s highest mountain

— York County officials have begun a mosquito spraying program in a Rock Hill neighborhood after a resident was diagnosed with West Nile virus

— About 100 people attended a rally in Charleston pushing for the removal of a statue former Vice President John C. Calhoun