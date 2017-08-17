SCRN covers news across the whole state so we assembled a single eclipse guide for Columbia, Charleston and Greenville on our favorite events.

Columbia

State Museum

The State Museum will use telescopes and other instruments to give the full scientific rundown about the eclipse. The event will feature former Apollo 16 NASA Astronaut Gen. Charles Duke.

Sesquicentennial State Park Paddle Party

Sesquicentennial State Park wants you to get out on the water for the eclipse. They will offer canoes and kayaks while supplies last but also encourage visitors to bring their own boats out on the lake for a viewing from the water. Guides will talk about the park and the resources as well has provide glasses if folks need them.

Robert Mills House and Garden

On Friday, The Robert Mills House will host its massive water balloon fight — for adults only. Drinks and appetizers will be served for the 21-and-up crowd. On the actual day of the eclipse, the grounds will open up for live music and activities for kids to explore the eclipse in a natural setting.

Saluda Shoals Eclipse Extravaganza

Eclipse events begin on Sunday at Saluda Shoals with a 5K run followed by a street party with live music and craft beer. Then on Monday, Saluda Shoals will open up for games activities and snow cones. Local NASA Systems Ambassador Larry Metcalf will guide visitors through the eclipse using video monitors. Visitors can also bust out their kayaks and canoes to go watch the eclipse from the river.

USC Physics Department Eclipse Experts at USC: “Myth, History, and Science”

If the science of the eclipse fascinates you, try the USC Physics Department on Sunday for a full day of presentations about solar phenomenon from scientist across the east coast. Presentations run from 2-4 p.m. This event will feature commentary about the eclipse itself but also a history of beliefs and superstitions surrounding total eclipses throughout human history.

City Roots- Paella Party and Low Country Boil

City Roots would think that there is little in life that you should do without food nearby. The eclipse is not an exception. City Roots will host a Lowcountry boil (and vegetarian options) for the eclipse, along with a cash bar. They’ll have live music and provide NASA-approved eclipse glasses.

McKissick Museum

Naturalist Rudy Mancke will lead museum visitors through a history of past eclipses and then take them out to the University of South Carolina’s Horseshoe to sit and watch the eclipse with NASA-approved glasses.

Columbia Fireflies

The Columbia Fireflies play the Rome Braves in a matchup that will stop mid-game so fans can watch the eclipse in totality. After the game, local radio stations Big DM 101.3 FM and Hot 103.9 FM will host a party at the Bow Tie Budweiser bar in Spirit Communications Park.

Benedict College

The first 6,000 people who come to Benedict for games, snacks and activities will also get free NASA approved eclipse glasses to watch the celestial event. The Benedict Tigers Marching “Band of Distinction” will also perform during the eclipse.

Charleston

Look to the Sky – Solar Eclipse at the Bend

The Charleston Post and Courier and the city of North Charleston will host a free party to celebrate the eclipse at the Bend outdoor music venue. There will be performances by Grammy Award-winning Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, along with representatives from Boeing demonstrating how to build airplanes and spacecraft. The College of Charleston’s Astronomy Department will also be in attendance with a feature presentation of NASA scientists launching weather balloons.

Eclipse on the USS Yorktown

The USS Yorktown will be one of the last places in the US where you can see the eclipse. The first 3,000 people that make it to the aircraft carrier will get NASA-approved sun glasses. Several NASA officials will be on board to answer any eclipse questions and talk about the position of the sun in the solar system.

Childrens Museum of the Lowcountry

Programming for the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry starts at 9 a.m. and will run well past the eclipse. Kids will get to learn why eclipses occur as well as other interesting facts about the solar system.

Eclipse Day at the River Dogs

Right after the eclipse, the Charleston River Dogs will take on the August Green Jackets at the Joe Riley Stadium.

Charleston Eclipse Kayak Tours

Anyone who wants to watch the eclipse from the water can find a spot with Kayak Charleston on several different viewing sites.

Eclipse Party at Pier 101 on Folly Beach

You don’t need to be downtown to watch the eclipse. Folly Beach will host their own eclipse party on Pier 101. In addition to the beach landscape, Folly Beach will have live music and games for attendees.

Upstate

Blue Jar Barn

The popular wedding spot will ramp up its services for the eclipse day. Couples wanted to get married during the eclipse can come with 10 visitors and get married during the totality blackout. Don’t know anyone getting married? That is okay the Blue Jar Barn will allow visitors to come be witnesses to the exchange of vows during the moons eclipse of the sun.

Eclipse at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate

Programming goes on all day at the children’s museum. There will be live streams from NASA, which will include presentations from female scientists exploring astronomy. Programming includes storytime for all ages and Space Yoga.

Roper Mountain Science Center

The T.C. Hooper planetarium and Daniels telescope will be running all day for visitors to explore the solar system while they wait for the eclipse. In addition to space activities, the science museum will feature live animals and other nature exhibits to explore.

Eclipse at the Greenville Drive

The Greenville Drive play West Virginia Power. During the eclipse, play will stop so the whole stadium can observe the event.

Clemson Physics and Astronomy Department

The Clemson Physics department will host an all-day event on its campus featuring solar scientists and presentations acceptable for all ages. Before the eclipse, the Tigers Marching band will perform a special concert.

Blackout at Green Pond

On the shores of Lake Hartwell, viewers can see the eclipse with free drink and food sponsored by Anderson County. Anderson University Astronomy Professor Robert Fries will be on-site to provide information and answer questions. Green Pond will be one of the longest spots of totality in the state of South Carolina.

Greenville Zoo Eclipse

Animals are wild and the Greenville Zoo invites visitors to see what strange effect the eclipse will have on over 200 animals. The first 1,000 zoo members gets a pair of NASA approved eclipse glasses.

Eclipse at Furman

Furman opens up Paladin Stadium for visitors wanting to watch the eclipse. Visitors at Furman will have access to all the stadium’s facilities, water and approved glasses are available for free. No tickets are required.