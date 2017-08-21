Use eclipse glasses when viewing eclipse until, after totality

Be safe when viewing the eclipse.

“It’s important to wear these eclipse shades because you need to decrease the intensity of the sun as you look at it by about a 100,000,” Clemson University astronomy professor Donald Liebenberg told South Carolina Radio Network.

The brief moment when the moon completely covers the sun is called totality. Liebenberg said you can take your glasses off then. “You should take time to look at the solar corona directly by eye because it’s about one millionth the brightness of the sun and therefore not a problem at all for your eyes,” he said.

Ensure your eclipse glasses do not have any scratches or bent lens, which can prevent the glasses from blocking the sun’s rays.

Liebenberg said he has witnessed 26 total eclipses over more than 60 years and he is still excited to see the upcoming one.

He said he witnessed his first eclipse on June 1954 at Mellen, Wisconsin. He was hooked after that. The professor viewed total solar eclipses from the ground, on ships in the middle of oceans and from airplanes. He said he even watched one from the cabin of a Concorde supersonic airliner where he remained within the window of totality for 74 minutes.

Liebenberg said when he adds up all the time he has spent viewing eclipses, nearly three hours of his life have been in totality.