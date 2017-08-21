SC House, Senate will hold hearings on reactor construction abandonment at VC Summer

State lawmakers will start holding hearings Tuesday about the abandonment of two nuclear reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer plant in Fairfield County.

The South Carolina House and Senate have created special committees to look at the decision by state-owned Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) to forgo construction of two reactors.

The State newspaper reports lawmakers want to ease the rate increases for SCE&G’s customers. The legislature in 2007 passed a bill allowing the electric company to charge customers to pay for the project’s multi-billion-dollar cost even after it was abandoned.

The two legislative committees were set up just after the July 31 announcement that construction on the two reactors would be abandoned.

The Senate’s nuclear review committee meets Tuesday at 11 a.m. The House’s utility ratepayer protection committee will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m.