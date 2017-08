Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Almost everyone who got to see it agrees — Monday’s eclipse was just as good as the hype.

— While Charleston and the southern Midlands had cloud cover, the Columbia, Piedmont and Greenville-Anderson regions had great view of totality

— State transportation officials shut down four rest areas along Interstates 95 and 26 after hundreds stopped to watch the eclipse

— Female inmate dies in Charleston County jail