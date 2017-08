Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Horry County officials have identified two employees killed during a robbery of a Conway bank

— State senators began scrutinizing SCE&G’s abandonment of nuclear construction on Tuesday

— A Lexington County state legislator took advantage of Monday’s total solar eclipse to propose to his girlfriend

— State audit finds Clemson’s board of trustees did not break any rules with $700,000 in travel-related expenses, but recommends they ease up