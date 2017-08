Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Authorities say man arrested in killing of two employees during a bank robbery in Conway

— A volunteer firefighter has admitted starting a blaze that he later showed up with his department to fight

— Former Richland County high school student who recorded a video of school resource officer dragging a student out of her desk sues district

— A North Charleston firefighter is accused of knowingly asking someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex