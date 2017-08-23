‘She totally had no idea it was coming’ West Columbia legislator proposes during eclipse

A Lexington County legislator took advantage of Monday’s total solar eclipse to propose to his girlfriend.

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia, said he dropped to one knee and popped the question to Erin Harris while cruising on Lake Murray. Caskey said he waited until about 90 seconds into totality.

“I was worried that if I proposed as soon as totality occurred, she might get all weepy-eyed and might miss the whole thing,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “Fortunately, I was able to wait. And everybody else on the boat was looking at me and waiting. Because everybody else knew it was coming except for her.”

He said Harris was not expecting the proposal Monday, even though the couple had previously discussed marriage after two years of dating.

“She totally had no idea that it was coming,” he said. “I had tried to throw her off my trail by hyping up some dinner plans for next week with the hope of getting her focused on that.”

Erin said yes, of course. We’re reporting on it, aren’t we?

The couple have gone viral, with the Associated Press, Boston Globe and even the Daily Mail in London reporting on Caskey’s Twitter post revealing the proposal.

Caskey is an attorney and former Marine captain in his first year at the Statehouse. He said the couple hope to get married next summer.