Police shoot disgruntled worker who killed one at downtown Charleston restaurant

Charleston Police say an officer shot and critically injured a disgruntled former employee who killed one person and took another hostage at a popular downtown restaurant Thursday.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said the shooter had worked for Virginia’s On King prior to Thursday’s shooting. “This was a tragic case of a disgruntled individual I think with a history of some mental health challenges who took his anger into his own hands,” he told reporters gathered near Marion Square. “And we tragically lost a member of our community today.”

Officials have not yet identified the shooter or victim.

A police spokesman said officers responding to reports of gunshots around 12:17 p.m. found the victim at the scene. That victim was taken to the hospital but later died. Tecklenburg said the gunman took another individual hostage as dozens of officers from Charleston, North Charleston and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

“We had a perimeter and had our hostage negotiator on scene,” Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor said. “We had various resources talking to this particular individual. The events continued to unfold and it ended… with the individual who is the alleged perpetrator as… being shot.”

Taylor said none of the hostages were injured. Numerous witnesses told local media the shooter entered the restaurant suddenly and ordered them to get on the floor before allowing them to leave out a back door.

The State Law Enforcement Division will take over the investigation, as is normal procedure whenever an officer fires a weapon.

The restaurant is on the city’s popular King Street, just a block away from Marion Square and two blocks from Emanuel AME Church.