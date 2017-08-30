Resettlement agencies say few refugees in SC would be covered by McMaster request

Governor Henry McMaster said Wednesday he wants to end refugee resettlement from six countries on President Trump’s controversial travel ban list.

McMaster submitted the request to the federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement this week. The governor said he has concerns about instability in those countries undermining background checks and other vetting efforts.

But very few refugees from those countries come to South Carolina. Lutheran Services Refugee Program Manager Lindsay LaDuc says the governor’s stance is still discouraging.

“As far as the countries that Gov. McMaster is looking to ban from South Carolina, we have had every little refugees from those countries,” LaDuc said. “I think the most recent family came from Iran and that was about nine months ago.