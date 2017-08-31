Charleston couple suing Amazon claiming it sold defective eclipse glasses

A Charleston couple is suing the online retail giant Amazon, claiming the company sold defective eclipse glasses which damaged their eyes.

According to The Charleston Post and Courier, Thomas Payne and his fiancée Kayla Harris filed the suit in U.S. District Court this week.

The lawsuit claims the Seattle-based online retailer was negligent. Amazon made an effort on August 19 to recall glasses it could not guarantee were properly certified as safe by NASA, saying in an email to buyers at the time it offered the recall “out of an abundance of caution.” The company also offered a refund.

The suit also claims that the glasses sold by Amazon “were unfit for the purpose for which they were advertised and sold and were extremely dangerous and or defective.”

The newspaper reports that Payne and Harris said they never got a notice of the recall and used the glasses to watch the eclipse. The pair is seeking unspecified damages.

The company which made the glasses in the first place is not named as a defendant in their lawsuit.