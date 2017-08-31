Lamar police chief accused of altering police reports, taking prescription drugs from evidence locker

The town of Lamar’s police chief was arrested Wednesday on several charges, including filing a false police report and removing prescription drugs from an evidence locker.

The State Law Enforcement Division charged Jason Chaney with misconduct in office, filing a false report and theft of a controlled substance. Mayor Randy Reynolds suspended Chaney after SLED launched an investigation two weeks ago.

SLED warrants claim the incident occurred June 5. An attached affidavit by a SLED agent accuses Chaney of taking codeine and hydrocodone from an evidence locker and altering another officer’s report to delete the reference to the drugs in that report. Investigators did not say why Chaney would have taken the drugs.

Chaney’s attorney said her client is innocent of the charges. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to be a law enforcement officer in this state,” attorney Rose Mary Parham said in a brief statement.

SLED investigators tacked on a final misconduct in office charge for a separate incident which occurred August 3. An affidavit said Chaney recorded a video in the Lamar Police Department where he pretended to be a suspect confessing to the murder of a 90-year-old man. Agents accused Chaney of “violating the trust of the public” by using town facilities for the fake confession.

The warrants do not offer any additional information. However, the political blog FitsNews posted an article two weeks ago which appeared to mention the video in question. The YouTube video (which has since been removed) showed a handcuffed man, identified by the blog as Chaney, confessing to the stabbing murder of a 90-year-old Nazi. The website reported the video appeared to be Chaney’s personal attempt at acting and was not done for malicious reasons.