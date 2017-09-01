Some SC National Guard members in Texas for recovery effort

The South Carolina National Guard’s equipment and troops have arrived in Texas to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“South Carolina is prepared to help and also South Carolina has an eye the current weather situation ongoing in the tropics,” Sgt. First Class Joe Cashion told South Carolina Radio Network in reference to Hurricane Irma forming in the Atlantic. ” You never know what might be coming up.”

Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Tuesday placing South Carolina National Guard on state duty in support of Texas.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk Army helicopters which are part of the SC Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (SC-HART) were deployed, along with rescue swimmers from the State Fires Emergency Task Force. Both available teams will be deployed along with a ground team, which will total eight soldiers and nine rescue swimmers.

Cashion said they will do what is needed. “They are under the direction of the Texas National Guard. They are ready and willing to do whatever is asked of them,” Cashion said.

He said if more help is needed in Texas they will respond. “If requested yes. South Carolina is prepared.”

He said they will remain in Texas as long as necessary.