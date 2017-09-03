USC professor: Workplace rules have changed through the years

A University of South Carolina law professor says, as Labor Day is recognized, that worker rights have changed through the years.

“The courts have raised the bar on what it means to have a viable workplace type suit when you have been wronged by your employer,” Joe Seiner told South Carolina Radio Network.

He said start with your employer before taking legal action if you feel you have been mistreated on the job. “There are certainly different ways and different things that people can do like being creative and working with your employer.”

Seiner said that if you’re are having difficulty at work, start by discussing it with your employer. “You can work with your employer and let your employer know that there are certain problems or issues that you want to be addressed in the workplace,” said Seiner.

He said the role of labor unions, though never big in South Carolina, has diminished nationwide. “Unionization across the country is way down from double digits 15, 16 percent to nationally somewhere around the 6 percent range,” he said. “In South Carolina, it’s actually under two percent by some metrics — one of the very least unionized states in the country.”

Labor Day is also the unofficial end to summer, with football season beginning and students returning to school and college.