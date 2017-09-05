With DACA rescinded, South Carolina drops lawsuit threat against Trump administration

South Carolina’s attorney general said his office will no longer pursue a lawsuit against the federal government over a program offering legal protection for immigrants who came to the country illegally as children.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson dropped his effort to sue the federal government after President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday he would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. President Obama put the program into effect through executive order in June 2012.

Wilson was one of 10 state attorneys general and 1 governor who were planning to go to court to challenge the constitutionality of the 2012 DACA executive order.

“This is a victory for the rule of law and the Constitution,” Wilson said in a statement. “The Constitution gives the power to pass laws to Congress, not the president. Now Congress can consider how best to address this issue.”

Trump’s announcement nullifies the need for legal action, Wilson said. Trump has said the program will remain in place for six more months so Congress can create a replacement. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham offered support for the plan in a Tuesday press conference.

“I think the President did the country a service by going back to constitutional order in a way that allows a six-month opportunity to take care of these kids,” Graham said.

Graham said he believes this a chance for the Senate to pass the DREAM Act he supports, which would offer legal status to undocumented immigrants who attend college or join the military.

The DACA had protected from deportation close to 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, including more than 6,000 believed to live in South Carolina.